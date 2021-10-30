Six weeks after Claxton Bay families lost their homes due to state quarrying near the back of their homes, operations have resumed. The area’s member of parliament, says it is unacceptable, as homes have started moving again and no one was informed that operations were about to resume. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has more.
Mp Lee: Why Has Quarrying Resumed
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
