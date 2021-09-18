Very, very strange - That's how MP for Pointe-a-Pierre, David Lee, is describing a double murder which occurred in his constituency on Friday. Lee tells TV6 the police have taken a keen interest in the case, and he looks forward to getting justice for his friends.
