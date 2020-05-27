From now on, if you commit certain road traffic offences and are caught, you would be fined, and could become a step closer to being suspended from driving on the roads. It comes, as the Ministry of Works and Transport has officially launched the Fixed Penalty and Demirit Point initiatives under the U-Turn System. Alicia Boucher has the details.
MOWT LAUNCHES DEMERIT POINT SYSTEM
Alicia Boucher
