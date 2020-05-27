From now on, if you commit certain road traffic offences and are caught, you would be fined, and could become a step closer to being suspended from driving on the roads. It comes, as the Ministry of Works and Transport has officially launched the Fixed Penalty and Demirit Point initiatives under the U-Turn System. Alicia Boucher has the details.

T&T NOT BOUND TO RIO TREATY RESOLUTION?

An Opposition MP is calling on the Government to clarify if it wants to withdraw Trinidad and Tobago from the Rio Treaty which was amended last year to include travel sanctions on Venezuela's Vice President.

STRUGGLES AT EDDIE HART GROUNDS

President of the Hard Boys Football Club Jerry Richards which has its base in Tacarigua is calling for development of the Eddie Hart Ground to accommodate football.