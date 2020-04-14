COVID-19 has forced the closure of Rizzoni's Italian Restaurant, Jaxx Food and Grill and Movie Towne. It has also forced the owner of these establishments, Derek Chin to remain abroad as Trinidad and Tobago isolated itself the night before his scheduled flight home. Chin says he is stuck in a foreign country with no idea when he may see his family again. Nicole Romany has the story.

Political Scientist Weighs In On Race Card

Politics versus social responsibility? The question has arisen based on a scenario which is playing itself out in public, as the race card continues to be flashed over government's handling of COVID-19 and T&T citizens trapped in Barbados.

PAHO; Together We Can Beat This

Director of the Pan American Health Organization Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, says social distancing is the main tool in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Call

As we continue our focus on COVID-19, Dr Skyler Lewis gives us some tips on the use of Mask in our House Call segment.