Members of the Police Mounted Branch with their horses and police officers with their E-bikes, combined to meet and greet members of the public in Tobago at Pigeon Point and Store Bay beaches. We caught up with the group at the Pigeon Point Beach, and Elizabeth Williams has this report.
MOUNTED BRANCH
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Prime Minister said on Monday "the last Request for Proposal" for the Pointe-a-Pierre re…
As mentioned this weekend La Horquetta Rangers won the Ascension League by getting that fina…
A T&T national living abroad believes there are several ways to help alleviate the flood…
The North Coast Road has reopened but only for single lane traffic. Minster of Works and Tra…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- ARIMA BUSINESSMAN GUNNED DOWN
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 18th July 2022
- TALKS FOR REFINERY ACQUISITION ON LAST LEG
- ENERGY MATTERS
- UNC QUESTIONS REMEDIAL CLASSES
- FIRST CITIZENS; OPPORTUNITY FOR ANYONE
- RAMBALLY WAITING FOR LATT MEETING TRANSCRIPTS
- Archbishop Gordon: T&T Is Dying
- RETAINING WALL COLLAPSES IN ST AUGUSTINE
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 15th July 2022