The Ministry of Trade and Industry is making further interventions in a bid to reduce food prices, including, but not limited to, reducing one key import duty on a number of basic food items. The move is being met with support from the Supermarkets' Association, which says, if done correctly, the tariff reduction could translate into instant savings for consumers. Rynessa Cutting has more.
MOTI Intervenes To Lower Food Prices
Rynessa Cutting
