If the story you're about to hear sounds familiar, it's because it is. Another T&T national stuck abroad is pleading with the Minister of National Security for an exemption to come home. In Alicia Letren's case, she wants to be allowed in to bury her son who was murdered in March this year and care for her ailing husband. She shared her story on TV6's Morning Edition. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

REBEL SIXX LAID TO REST

Local Dancehall Artiste Kyle Roberts George or Rebel Sixx as he was popularly known was laid to rest today following a funeral service at the Dibe Church of the Nazarene in Long Circular, St James.

HOUSE CALL

It's time for House Call, our resident Medical Correspondent gives us some tips about keeping mosquito-borne diseases at bay, during the rainy season.

GRIFFITH & EBC TALK

The Police Service commits to having a strong and visible presence across the country on General Election Day to deter incidents of intimidation, voter suppression, bribery or illegal canvassing.