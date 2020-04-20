A mother is tonight pleading for any assistance she can get to help keep her family of 12 fed.

On Sunday, heavy downpours and strong winds blew the roofs off multiple homes across Penal and Debe, including hers, along Wilson Road.

On Monday she and her husband received some help to replace the roof, but they're concerned about the wellbeing of their ten young children.

The housewife tells reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh that food is minimal and her husband's unemployment remains indefinite, due to the pandemic.

