If you traverse the route between Morvant Junction and the Maritime roundabout, expect to see some changes to the usual traffic plan that may cause some short term inconvenience. It comes as a result of works attached to the roundabout upgrade project which in the long run is expected to be beneficial in more ways than one. Alicia Boucher has the details.

Morning Edition: 08th April, 2021

Residents on the sister isle can register in person or via text message following which, they will be contacted with a time, date and venue to receive their vaccine.

Morning News Brief: 08th April, 2021

Niquan Energy Trinidad Limited issued a press statement saying that during the start-up of their hydrocracker system, the GTL plant suffered a serious equipment failure resulting in the blowout of its DA-301 system.

Golf Day 2

Where there has been no change in leaders of the Republic Bank Millenium Lakes Golf Open...

No Classroom Learning For Standard 5

Standard five pupils being allowed to return to a face-to-face classroom setting for the new term was based on the COVID-19 situation in the country following Easter. 