Morvant Protest

Police will be closely monitoring Morvant to ensure that there is no further protest action in the community to disrupt the peace.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Some university Tobago from Tobago who are studying at campuses across the region are on the…
A UWI Lecturer and Social Worker is calling for an integrated approach, to better understand…
A video that has gone viral showing a woman wearing a police jacket at a recent party is now…
Police will be closely monitoring Morvant to ensure that there is no further protest action …
The Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader offered differing views on the theme of the CAR…