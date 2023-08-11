A Port of Spain City Corporation worker was shot dead in Morvant early Thursday morning, pushing the country's murder count to 348.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM SAYS I.C. WANTS AMENDMENTS

PM SAYS I.C. WANTS AMENDMENTS

The Prime Minister says that while the Integrity Commission has submitted a list of suggested amendments since 2018 to the Integrity in Public Life Act, they are yet to be approved by the Parliament.

PRISON OFFICER SUICIDE

PRISON OFFICER SUICIDE

A 29-year old prisons officer identified as Shivon Childs reportedly used his service-issued firearm to harm himself fatally at his Maloney Gardens home early Thursday morning.

Reports say the incident happened around 12:45am.

5 WAY BATTLE FOR POS IN LGE 2023

5 WAY BATTLE FOR POS IN LGE 2023

Come August 14th, five parties will be in the running for the Port of Spain City Corporation, home to our capital city. But with perennial flooding issues, mounting crime and increasing divestment, will the City stay red, or are burgesses ready for a change?