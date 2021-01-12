Residents of Marie Road in Morvant are crying neglect. They say this has gone on for far too long and those in authority seems to have turned their backs on them.. As Nisha John-Mohammed tells us their complaints include poor roads, numerous landslides, no potable water, no street lights and lack of proper drainage.
Morvant Bad Roads
Nisha John-Mohammed
