While FIFA’s Working Group continues to discuss the resumption of World Cup qualification, the conversations continue on how T&T will be affected. At present CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani said teams in the region should expect changes to the current hexagonal structure. Former National Football Captain Clayton Morris is monitoring the situation. He believes T&T will struggle to qualify for the World Cup if CONCACAF sticks with its current qualification structure.
Due to borders closing globally amid the Covid-19 pandemic thousands of cruise ship workers are stuck at sea. One Trinidadian national who works in the Food & Beverage Department on board the Royal Caribbean cruise ship spoke with TV6 this morning and described his situation as one of the most uncertain feelings he has ever had.
Personal protective equipment is critical for frontline healthcare workers battling against the spread of Covid-19 to do their jobs safely and effectively. But as supply chain disruptions, shortages and even geopolitics stymie their delivery… local ingenuity is stepping in to fill the gap.
The Chief State Solicitor’s Office says that the police cannot force anyone to stay at home if they not conducting essential business as classified under the COVID 19 regulations, but are entitled to use moral suasion instead.
Former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan says while he is not encouraging people to leave their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic without good reason, they must be aware of their rights under the Constitution.
A gruesome murder, in south Trinidad. A community in shock and a Mayor now raising concern about a spike in crime. This follows the discovery of two decapitated bodies in Point Fortin.
The COVID-19 pandemic has some people uncertain about when they'll get back to work, and where their next meal will come from.