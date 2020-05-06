We continued our Focus on the Family segment. Today, May 6th, marks the beginning of Season Five... we did not take a Season break as customary at the end of March because we believed that the Coronoavirus pandemic would have had multiple effects on family life. We were joined by Hanif Benjamin President & Chief Executive Officer - Clinical Therapist & Clinical Traumatologist, The Centre For Human Development Group of Companies Limited.
Also on the show, we got a regional update from Dr. June Soomer Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States on how they are responding to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
All that and more including our Dragonzilla Story time segment, designed especially for the kids who are home courtesy the NGC Children's Bocas Fest and Nevin Roach, a guest a couple weeks ago told us about the inaugural Panograma event. It concluded on Sunday with Earl Brooks Junior emerging as the Winner...will the event be back next year?
