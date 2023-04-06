The finalists for the Moriah Football League have been decided. As Patience Hill will faceoff against Charlottville in Saturday grand final. Patience Hill needed just one goal to overcome Eagles. Contrastingly, Charlotteville needed to storm back from two goals down to eventually win their semifinal 4-2 over Castara.
A meeting with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Security on Wednesday has not served the quell the frustration of fire officers who maintain that their working conditions are untenable. The situation they say, only serves to put the public and their individual lives at risk, and they are being told relief would come at the earliest, in May or June.
We begin with news tonight that the President Christine Kangaloo is recovering at home from an injury sustained while exercising this morning. The Office of the President says that "on the advice of her doctor, will be working from home for at least the next fortnight while she recovers from her injury". The incident occurred less than a month after the President had taken her oath of Office.
The citizenry is being put on notice, police are taking a zero-tolerance approach to infractions of the law this weekend. They warn, if you are out, have your fun, but clean, safe fun.
The United States Government is spending more than US$400 million to plan, design, and build the new U.S. Embassy which is to be located at the property in Maraval formerly known at the Country Club. The announcement was made by US Ambassador Candace Bond who says that while it will take a few years once the new Embassy is completed, it will be "further evidence that" the U.S "is Trinidad and Tobago's best partner and friend in the world.
The education and awareness about our marine life as a small island state is critical to its preservation and expansion. In part two of our interview with Dr. Arthur Potts, he tells us about some of the research being done to save our shark species as well as shares his thoughts on Aquaculture as a means of diversification.