Close to six months after the Venezuelan Migration Registration Process ended, some Venezuelans are still collecting registration cards.
When TV6 visited the Immigration Division Office, in Port-of-Spain, this morning, dozens of people were waiting in line.
While expressing gratitude, a registrant, Carlos, complained that he was made to wait for a long time.
Another person, 19-year-old Sara had a different experience though.
Saying she had no problems in getting her ID, she's hopeful that getting a job would prove just as easy.
Last week, the National Security Ministry, issued a release, calling on Venezuelans who had not collected their registration cards, to do so.
IDs can be collected until Friday between the hours of 8am and 3pm at the Immigration Division Office on Richmond Street.