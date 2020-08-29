As the Government is intent on making the act of not wearing a face mask in public illegal as this country is now in the community spread phase of Covid-19 .....the Prime Minister is also focusing bringing home much more of this country's citizens who been stuck abroad since the closure of the borders. And how does he plan to accomplish this? He announced some aspects of the plan during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre today. Juhel Browne reports.
More Trinis To Be Allowed To Return Home Says PM
Juhel Browne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
As the Government is intent on making the act of not wearing a face mask in public illegal as this country is now in the community spread phase of Covid-19 .....
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says new legislation that will make it mandatory to wear face mask in public to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 will be like the laws against speeding....
Two independent senators believe the Public Health Amendment Bill 2020 is overdue and should have been earlier.
Students, who sat the Secondary Entrance Assessment exam last week, will find out which school they'll be attending on October 8th.
Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly is appealing to corporate Trinidad and Tobago to help provide laptops and other devices as well as internet connectivity for the 65,000 schoolchildren who do not have access to them.