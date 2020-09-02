To assist in reducing the backlog of COVID-19 test results, more testing machines are coming for this country, ten in total. This was revealed on Wednesday, during the Ministry of Health's virtual media conference. Elizabeth Williams has more .

TTUTA: We Are Not Being Obstructionist

TTUTA will meet with the Education Minister tomorrow, as education stakeholders are still in the process of straightening out the kinks in the new teaching and learning system.

The Law is Fair Says Faris

There will be no revisiting of the law with regard to families in private vehicles wearing masks and or face coverings.

United TTFA on ME

There's word that a ban from FIFA may not be the end of the road for Trinidad and Tobago football.

Gary Answers Critics

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at the TTPS's weekly Media Briefing addressed several topics of public concern...

US to Deport TT Nationals

A major immigration enforcement exercise in New York has resulted in the arrest and pending deportation of 83 individuals from several countries including from Trinidad.