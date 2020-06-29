Two groups of students studying abroad are being given exemptions to return home. Government is looking at other groups as well. But the Ministry of National Security has issued a warning to persons who are travelling to Caribbean islands seeking to enter T&T's borders. Alicia Boucher has the details.
More Students To Return Home
Alicia Boucher
