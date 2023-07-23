The Trade and Investment Convention concludes today and organizers have already declared that 2024 will be bigger and better. The event is hosted by the Trinidad And Tobago Manufacturers' Association and during a tour on Friday, The Minister of Trade sought to reaffirm the Government's commitment to helping businesses meet the State's procurement requirements. Rynessa Cutting has this report.

