There is a shortage of Enrolled Nursing Assistants in Tobago, and efforts are being made by the Division of Health to address the present shortage. This from THA chief secretary Kelvin Charles and Health secretary Dr. Agatha Carrington, as they spoke during the launch of the program in Tobago. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T Wastes Too Much Electricity

T&T Wastes Too Much Electricity

Trinidad and Tobago is wasting electricity to such an extent that some employers are paying for branded sweaters for their employees because of how cold their offices are.

More Nursing Assistants for Tobago

More Nursing Assistants for Tobago

There is a shortage of Enrolled Nursing Assistants in Tobago, and efforts are being made by the Division of Health to address the present shortage.

Germany, Tobago Partner

Germany, Tobago Partner

On Wednesday marked a historic signing ceremony, for the Tobago Environmental Partnership Declaration between Germany, the Tobago House of Assembly and Environmental partners on the island.

Your Best Self

Your Best Self

The holiday season is meant to be a time for generosity and good will, but that also leaves many vulnerable to scams and schemes, especially online. 

Courts T20 Women

Courts T20 Women

The Courts T20 at the UWI Spec Wednesday evening saw Novel Sports Southern Titans beating Trident Sports Phoenix in game decided by the super over.