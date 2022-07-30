Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob has begun putting more boots on the ground in hot spots in downtown Port-of-Spain in the wake of a few shocking daylight murders in the capital city. The Top Cop is urging members of the public not to panic... but to exercise extra caution in East Port-of-Spain. Rynessa Cutting reports.
MORE FOOT PATROLS IN POS FOLLOWING MURDERS
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
SCAFFOLDING erected at the 2022 edition of the Great FETE WEEKEND Tobago, fell following the…
Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob has begun putting more boots on the ground in hot…
The Emancipation Village opened its doors today, as... we CELEBRATE Emancipation Day on Monday.
A scholar from the University of the West Indies, is making a link between the proliferation…