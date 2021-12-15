More Finances

A letter is to be dispatched to Finance Minister Colm Imbert, indicating the necessary financing needed for Tobago, in light of the present dire situation, of Tobago's coffers. In addition, according to Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, some hard decisions would be made. More from Elizabeth Williams.

