He's been in a rich vein of form in the Caribbean Premier League. He has also been training at the Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy. We caught up with the owner of the Academy, Vasu Rampat and he shared his thoughts on the role of academies in improving West Indies cricket.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Bridget Ramsumir, 20, of Endeavour Road, was charged with the murder of Ghandi Ramlochan, of…
Randy Peters, 33, of Peter's Avenue, Demerara Road, was killed last night by gunmen near his…
Welcome to the Bowl Them Out Cricket Show. It's the day before the holiday here in Trinidad …
In this episode of Morning Edition, we have Nalini Dial, President of the Firework Sufferers…
Trinidad and Tobago is doing better than many countries around the World, and the 'Father of…
Tobagonians say they are more than fed-up with what they describe as an untenable situation …
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- San Fernando Parkade Opens to Public
- Morning Edition: 28th August 2023
- Edinburgh 500 Camp
- CAL SEEKS TO CLEAR THE AIR
- ERICA WILLIAMS: T&T NOT DOING BADLY
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 29th August 2023
- TOBAGO CONSIDERING TAKING AIRBRIDGE FROM CAL?
- BEST VILLAGE 2023: LE GRANDZ' AFFAIRE
- TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO CHEER SPORT PROGRAMME
- Bowl Them Out: 29th August 2023