Trinidad and Tobago is now one step closer to conducting its own COVID-19 testing, with the arrival of over seventeen-hundred extraction kits. This means health officials will soon have a clearer picture of the country's true COVID-19 status as more people can be tested – But, only if they agree to the test. Rynessa Cutting reports.

