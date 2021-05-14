Health Secretary Tracy Davidson Celestine says more contact tracers are needed in Tobago, in light of the increased covid19 cases.

She spoke during the Division of Health's virtual media conference, on Friday.

Here is Elizabeth Williams .

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rush For COVID Testing

Rush For COVID Testing

The rise in cases has seen a resultant spike in the numbers of persons seeking testing in fact long lines of vehicles were seen along the roadway outside two private facilities over the past 24 hours as T&T recorded its highest number of daily COVID deaths on Thursday.