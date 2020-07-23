As more business close for sanitization following the detection of two local cases, health officials says it's not time for panic.
Wednesday night, the Prime Minister said that while he expects there are those who are going to vote against his party for restructuring the State-owned oil company, he is urging those "whose future has been secured" by the move to also go to polls on August 10th.
Incumbent PNM Tobago East Candidate Ayanna Webster- Roy, is ready to debate PDP Candidate for Tobago East Watson Duke.
Phase one of the final stage for the Pointe a Pierre refinery sale, may be hours away from being signed off by the OWTU's Patriotic Energies.
Is the Government under more scrutiny with the two new COVID19 cases and the recent detection of illegal immigrants ?
Primary Care Physician Dr. Visham Bhimull says due to flaws in government's exemption process, Trinidad and Tobago could face a second wave of cases which could leave hundreds of thousands of people dead.