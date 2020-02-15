The opposition is calling on the Prime Minister to come clean, what's holding up the sale of the Petrotrin refinery.
This, comes days after the Prime Minister said a delay in negotiations with preferred bidder - Patriotic Energies, was due to the company requesting additional information.
Today, Dr Moonilal called the back and forth a major scandal.
He said, something is definitely wrong with the deal.
On Friday 14th February, Energy Minister Franklyn Khan stated that government is committed to continue the negotiations and discussions with Patriotic Energies in good faith for the benefit of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
The Minister said they are quite confident that an amicable conclusion would be reached.