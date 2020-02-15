The opposition is calling on the Prime Minister to come clean, what's holding up the sale of the Petrotrin refinery.

This, comes days after the Prime Minister said a delay in negotiations with preferred bidder - Patriotic Energies, was due to the company requesting additional information.

Today, Dr Moonilal called the back and forth a major scandal.

He said, something is definitely wrong with the deal.

On Friday 14th February, Energy Minister Franklyn Khan stated that government is committed to continue the negotiations and discussions with Patriotic Energies in good faith for the benefit of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Minister said they are quite confident that an amicable conclusion would be reached.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Gunmen Kill One Another

Gunmen Kill One Another

The country records five murders in twenty four hours, and in a bizzare twist, two alleged gunmen turned their guns on themselves after murdering the son of a known community leader in Diego Martin. Here's more.

Interception Amendment Act to boost Law Enforcement

Interception Amendment Act to boost Law Enforcement

Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, Fitzgerald Hinds, says the amendments to the Interception of Communications Bill are solely to boost law enforcement, and not for any political reasons.

Veteran footballers function

Veteran footballers function

The Veteran Footballers Foundation held their 10th anniversary celebration on Sunday honouring three major contributors to the sport.

45m in unpaid HDC rent

45m in unpaid HDC rent

Tents owe the Housing Development Corporation some forty five million dollars in rent, but the Corporation won't be evicting.

Couva wins pan finals

NGC Couva Joylanders reigned supreme winning the National Panorama Medium Bands Finals competition, held for the first time in Tobago. 