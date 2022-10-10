The Minister of Transport has told the Standing Finance Committee that the first National Transportation Plan was approved in 1967, when there were still many donkeys the road.
Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal retorted, there will be a lot of donkey carts on the nation's road in 2023.
Dr Moonilal made an apparent reference to the increased price of fuel in this country, while seeking answers from the Minister about a new National Transportation Plan.
This, as the Transport Minister said 244 out of the PTSC's 385 buses are in operation.
Juhel Browne reports.