Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal is criticising the allocation of $1M to the entire Penal/Debe regional corporation to assist with recovering from the recent flood impact.
Speaking after the swearing in of aldermen at the corporation this afternoon, Dr Moonilal complained that the money will do very little given the number of families that have been hard hit.
He accused the government of treating South flood victims unfairly, and demanded a better response to these communities as was seen in other areas.
On Tuesday Dr Allen Sammy was re-elected to serve another term as chairman of the corporation.