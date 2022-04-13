The investigative team from the UK Firm, Edmonds Marshall McMahon that was retained by the Police Service is back in T&T to continue its investigations into possible fraud and money laundering at the EMBD, Lifesport and EFCL.
But Oropouche East MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal continues to accuse the team of being part of what he says is political interference in the TTPS, and engaging in a political witch-hunt.
Dr. Moonilal presented a report at the UNC's Virtual Report on Monday which he says, confirms his accusations.
Alicia Boucher has the details.