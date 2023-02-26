Don't trivialise the issue of human trafficking. It's the appeal coming from UNC MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal, who says the focus should not be placed on persons who are allegedly involved in what he terms "micro-entrepreneurship", but rather what the government is doing to clamp down on the very serious issue of the exploitation of human beings. 

MOONILAL: DON'T TRIVIALISE HUMAN TRAFFICKING

SHAMFA: SPEND EVERY LAST CENT

Roughly six million dollars has been allocated for the Prime Minister's Best Village Trophy Competition, and Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe, is urging stakeholders to spend every last cent. This as she noted a significant percentage of the funds, which are to be used for community betterment, went unused last year. 

Take D Stage

On Friday the Roots Foundation relaunched its Take D Stage bi-monthly open mike initiative a…