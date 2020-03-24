The Opposition is renewing its call to have a Flight of Mercy organised to bring home stranded TT nationals.
MP Roodal Moonilal says it was unreasonable for the National Security Minister to give individuals one day notice before closing our borders, as return flights could well exceed that timeframe.
He says he's been in contact with the 35 T&T nationals now stuck in Barbados and claims they tried their best to get home from South Africa but missed the window by mere hours.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has more.