MOONILAL: $40M WITCH HUNT

A political witch hunt, is how one opposition MP describes the government's allocation of millions to tackle white collar crime.
Responding to PNM platform statements by the Prime Minister on Tuesday, Dr Roodal Moonilal says the UNC has no problem with fighting white collar crime, but the problem comes when a prime Minister decides to intervene in the criminal justice system.
He was speaking with reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekerisngh following a distribution ceremony with SEA students in Debe on Thursday.