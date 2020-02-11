Imagine giving birth to a baby and doctors are unsure whether it's a girl or boy. This was the case for one Chaguanas mother who's baby was born with a rare type of malformation of the genitals. Told by local doctors that the surgery cannot be done at home, the mother is now appealing for assistance to send her some abroad. Nisha John-Mohammed has this story.
18 month old in need of surgery
Nisha John-Mohammed
