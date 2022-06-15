Monkeypox is getting closer and closer to our shores. This week our neighbour to the South, Venezuela, confirmed its first case of the virus, making it the first case in the Caribbean region. Our local Ministry of Health says it is actively mobilising to prepare for the importation of the virus, which has already claimed more than 70 lives across the world since the most recent outbreak. Rynessa Cutting reports.
MONEYPOX IN VENEZUELA. TT GOVT PREPARES
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Health officials across the region remain on alert, to deal with the monkeypox virus.
The Prime Minister says his Government "has been paying specific attention" to the levels of…
The Opposition Leader is also raising concerns about school violence as well as crime, as sh…
In our Inside Business segment, one of this country's power-generating companies retained it…
As the Roman Catholic community prepares for Corpus Christi observances on Thursday, one pri…
Some members of the Business Community are calling for a greater police presence within comm…