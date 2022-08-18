The Trinidad and Tobago Nurses Association highlights the poor treatment meted out to student nurses who had to take to the streets on Wednesday to demand payment of their stipend. President Idi Stuart says they are under compensated and late payment is nothing new.
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common condition that affects a woman's ovaries.
In our Health Watch segment Dr. Marisa Nimrod to tells us what causes the problem and how it can be treated.
Let's look now at Breaking the Cycle of Child Abuse, a special series brought to you by The Children's Authority. This week, we will focus on Open Lines of Communications between Parents and Children.
The PSA is calling on government to reconsider the six month ban on the scrap Iron industry and calls government out on not putting a safety net in place for the affected workers.
reparations are in order for the T&T Great Race which takes place on Saturday.
This comes from T&T Power Boats Association Executive Member Roger Bell, who says there are many exciting vessels on show.
A third consecutive day of multiple protests across Claxton Bay was shut down Thursday morning, but this time, police officers were accompanied by members of the Defence Force.
Residents protesting against government’s ban on the exportation of scrap iron were outraged over the military presence but promised action would continue until their voices are heard.
