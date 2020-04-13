No action, but there's still plenty happening in the world of sport linked to the pandemic.

Tonight we feature Italian football, the T20 World Cup and the Tour de France.

Here's a round-up.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Health Minister: Investigation Being Launched

Health Minister: Investigation Being Launched

The Ministry of Health has launched an investigation into concerns and criticisms by the public over the past 24 hours as patients who were transferred from the Couva Hospital COVID-19 isolation ward...