One woman is tonight calling on the Minister of Health to do a thorough investigation across the entire health care system.
The 37 year old mother of five recently lost one of her full-term twin babies, a death which she believes was due to negligence on the part of the San Fernando General Hospital. The Gasparillo woman tells reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, she has every intention to take legal action as she sees far too many similar cases happening without repercussions for those responsible.