Tonight, a man is in police custody, following a deadly shooting in Princes Town. That shooting left a baby girl just 18 months old and her mother dead. The baby's father was wounded in the incident and is warded at hospital.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KPB On Crime

KPB On Crime

With a young mother and baby girl brutally murdered, the opposition leader is once again cal…

TTPS Safety Tips

TTPS Safety Tips

It's the Yuletide season and the TTPS is out in their blue and black, adorning the streets f…