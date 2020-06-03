The Minister of Health says health care workers have done a great job in keeping the population safe, and now it's up to you and me to do our part to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

He gave a breakdown of the case load per million which has increased significantly by some 600% and said while these numbers are phenomenal and frightening, the responsibility of care now falls more, than ever before on two main groups with the introduction of each Phase, retailers and taxi drivers.

Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

RAMSARAN WANTS WINDIES TO FIRE

Now that the series is confirmed former sport minister Manohar Ramsaran is hoping West Indies will be coming out blazing when they take the field against England.

MOH WEAR A MASK SAVE A LIFE

