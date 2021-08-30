There have been fully-vaccinated persons who have become severely ill and some who have actually died from COVID-19 but those cases are few and far between. This from the Ministry of Health on Monday which gave a detailed breakdown of the hosptalisation and mortality data for both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons on Monday. Rynessa Cutting has more.
MOH: Very Small % Of Vaccinated Persons Died From COVID
Rynessa Cutting
The Registered Nurses Association is welcoming the access health sector workers are now being given to the Pfzier vaccine.
