As the debate rages on in some quarters as to whether vaccines really do save lives, the Ministry of Health came armed to Monday's news conference armed with the hard data.
In comparing the number of fully-vaxxed persons who have died among that cohort, to the number of unvaccinated persons who have died, the Ministry found that the vast majority of those who have died from the virus could have been alive today, had they simply been vaccinated. They're urging the population to get vaccinated or boosted as soon as possible, and if you want to get Pfizer, you should know you're running out of time.