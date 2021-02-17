The Ministry of Health refers to the beginning of the rollout of T&T's vaccination process as the start of the country's ability to control COVID-19. Alicia Boucher covered the Ministry of Health's COVID news conference earlier today and tells us why frontline medical workers were the first to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
MOH: T&T Starts Covid Control
Alicia Boucher
