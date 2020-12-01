As the world observes World Aids Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic and under the theme "global solidarity and shared responsibility," the Ministry of Health believes that T&T is close to meeting the UNAids 2020 global target of 90-90-90. Alicia Boucher has the details from TV6's Morning Edition.

Ashanti Still Missing

Where is Ashanti Riley? It's a question her relatives are unable to answer as they remain gripped by fear and anguish.

World Aids Day Feature

As Trinidad and Tobago and the rest of the World commemorate 32 years of World Aids Day to raise awareness of the AIDs pandemic...