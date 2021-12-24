Come 2022, special vaccination sites will be made available to public sector workers seeking to get vaccinated. This information from the Minister of Health, following the Prime Minister's announcement last Saturday that unvaccinated public sector workers will be furloughed. But as Rynessa Cutting reports, when pressed for more details about the new policy, the Health Minister was tight-lipped. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ACP On Vaccinations

ACP On Vaccinations

Assistant Commissioner of Police Tobago William Nurse is supporting the Prime Minister's Saf…