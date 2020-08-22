The numbers continue to rise of persons testing positive for COVID-19. However, the old adage "prevention is better than cure" is not being heeded or at least not being taken serious enough by the some members of the public. That's one of the major impediments according to the Ministry of Health in accomplishing its goal to move the country out of the COVID-19 community spread phase back into the localised cluster phase. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.
An apology has been issued to the public from Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh over the backlog in acquiring COVID-19 test results. The issue is expected to be sorted out within a couple of days.
The numbers continue to rise of persons testing positive for COVID-19.
A backlog in the reporting of COVID-19 results started on July 31st.
What is the agenda of the PCA Director? This is the question being asked tonight by the Top Cop...
The Prime Minister was tested for COVID-19, Friday and all tests came back negative.