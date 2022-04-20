With the world still in the throes of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health is responding to concerns raised by international researchers of a potential outbreak of a new Zika variant. The mosquito-borne virus is known to cause significant birth defects when pregnant women are infected. Rynessa Cutting has more.
MOH PREPARED FOR POTENTIAL NEW ZIKA
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is today highlighting its concerns over…
Criminal Psychologist Renee Cummings says the problem with not being able to reduce crime in…
The hike in fuel prices seems to be steering motorists in the direction of Compressed Natura…
Among the many Trinidadians who flocked to Tobago this Easter was none other than Health Min…
With the world still in the throes of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health is responding to conc…
In an immediate response, Assistant Secretary Education Orlando Kerr said, the Division of E…