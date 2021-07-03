The Health Ministry is planning to have 300,000 additional people vaccinated in the shortest possible time. In this regard, there's to be an expansion of the vaccination sites and a deepened partnership with private sector entities. Minister Terrence Deyalsingh gave a detailed breakdown of how the distribution to the various sectors would be done.. and the sites to come on stream. Alicia Boucher has the details.

Barbados Assesses Damages

Barbadians spent today cleaning up their island in the wake of Hurricane Elsa, which caused 62 houses to collapse, damaged more than a thousand homes and left 743 of them without roofs.

CRIME WRAP

After they were caught inside the Residence Nightclub, back in January, 85 people have been now been charged.

And, drinking a beer in Arima, leads to a man being arrested, and fined three-thousand dollars.