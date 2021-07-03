The Health Ministry is planning to have 300,000 additional people vaccinated in the shortest possible time. In this regard, there's to be an expansion of the vaccination sites and a deepened partnership with private sector entities. Minister Terrence Deyalsingh gave a detailed breakdown of how the distribution to the various sectors would be done.. and the sites to come on stream. Alicia Boucher has the details.
MOH Plans To Vaccinate 300,000 More People
Alicia Boucher
