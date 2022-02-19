The Ministry of Health says, it would be treating with the findings of the COVID-19 Committee, which uncovered that in some cases, there are not adequate measures in place to deal with the mental health of frontline staff members who are suffering burnout, partly due to a shortage of manpower. The staffing problem, the Health Minister says, cannot be fully alleviated given the nature of the pandemic. Alicia Boucher tells us more.
MOH ON STAFF SHORTAGE AND BURNOUT
Alicia Boucher
