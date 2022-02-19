The Ministry of Health says, it would be treating with the findings of the COVID-19 Committee, which uncovered that in some cases, there are not adequate measures in place to deal with the mental health of frontline staff members who are suffering burnout, partly due to a shortage of manpower. The staffing problem, the Health Minister says, cannot be fully alleviated given the nature of the pandemic. Alicia Boucher tells us more.

